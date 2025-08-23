Local

Dump truck attempting a U-turn overturns on University Boulevard in Orlando

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — FHP reports that a Mack dump truck overturned on University Boulevard in Orlando while trying to make a U-turn.

The accident happened when the truck, traveling east on University Boulevard, tried to make a U-turn and tipped over as it spilled sand on the road, causing a major blockage that has now been cleared.

University Boulevard in Orlando has been reopened since the crash scene occurred late this afternoon, but drivers should still exercise caution when passing through.

The driver was transported to Advent Health Winter Park with minor injuries.

Troopers say that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

