A Central Florida player wins $60K in the Fantasy Five

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that the winning ticket for the April 19th evening Quick Pick drawing was sold in Orange County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in Saturday evening’s draw for Fantasy 5.

Those numbers were: 4-5-12-20-22.

Lottery officials said the winning Quick Pick ticket—worth $60,327.86—was purchased at OBT Food Mart.

Community members and game enthusiasts, don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group