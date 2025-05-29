Orange County to vote on excessive fireworks ban after daily launches disturb neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new Orange County ordinance could put an end to the nuisances in an Orlando neighborhood. Nearly every day for a year, homeowners have endured fireworks launched by a single, unidentified neighbor.

Despite repeated 911 calls, law enforcement said there was nothing they could do, unless the officers saw the fireworks being launched firsthand. But as Orange County officials consider a new ordinance specifically aimed at regulating non-holiday fireworks, that neighborhood may be getting some much-needed peace and quiet.

The new ordinance, if passed, would limit amateur fireworks launches to Independence Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day, unless a permit is issued. A $100 fine will be issued for the first offence, $200 for the second, and $500 for every additional offence, alongside mandatory court appearance.

There is no definitive timeline on when (or if) Orange County law enforcement will begin, should the ordinance pass through the County Commission.

