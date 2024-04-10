Orange County transportation tax initiative suspended after mayor reverses course

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor Demings and Orange County Commissioners reach an agreement in transportation sales tax initiative.

4 p.m. Update:

The Orange County transportation sales tax initiative has been officially suspended until 2026.

On Tuesday, during a Board of County Commissioners meeting, Mayor Jerry Demings reversed gears and motioned that the tax initiative be suspended until 2026.

The Board of County Commissioners agreed unanimously.

All of the commissioners acknowledged there is a huge need to address transportation.

Commissioners were set to decide the rate and length of a potential sales tax but nixed the whole initiative on Tuesday.

This comes after the county launched a survey and hosted six community meetings to discuss a possible tax.

There were a lot of questions and concerns.

Original Story:

Orange County commissioners will try to iron out the details of a transportation sales tax initiative at a work session on Tuesday.

Mayor Jerry Demings has been pushing for either a 1% or a half-percent increase to raise money for transportation improvements.

Commissioners could put that tax question on the November ballot.

Previous: Orange County leaders to review plan to increase sales tax for transportation projects

Estimates show that a tax hike, if passed, could raise more than $750 million annually.

For now, staff continues to work on possible ballot language, including the number of years the sales tax would be in effect.

Previous: Mayor Demings holds community meetings, pushes for transportation sales tax in Orange County

Channel 9 will be at this morning’s work session. Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates to this story.

Orange County leaders to review plan to increase sales tax for transportation projects Commissioners in Orange County are set to meet Tuesday to discuss a proposed transportation sales tax. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group