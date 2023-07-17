Orange County task force will hold final meeting for tourist development tax funding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County, nearly a dozen organizations and businesses have the chance at millions of tourism tax dollars.

The county’s Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force has held several meetings in the past few months.

They narrowed down the funding options to 11 organizations from the 55 companies that applied.

It was based on how ready the projects were to move forward, who could bring jobs into the county through tourism, and which projects have a high return revenue.

The Orange County Tourist Development Tax, or TDT, is funded by a 6% tax for hotel visitors and short-term rentals.

Last year, the county collected more than $330 million in TDT – money that the community raised with hopes of helping boost the economy.

Read: Orange County tourist tax collections decline for second straight month

“If we’re going to invest the people’s money, they wanted a significant return on that investment that will allow our economy to continue growing to the benefit of all people within our community,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

The highest-ranking organization in the county is among the candidates to receive millions of dollars from TDT.

“The Convention Center is part of the pipeline of overall community benefits for our community,” Demings said.

The second on the list is Florida Citrus Sports, which is asking for $800 million to complete renovations to Camping World Stadium, including replacing the upper terrace decks and adding a canopy-style covering.

Read: Dr. Phillips Center hopes to receive $145 million from Orange County tourist development tax

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is also on the list, and the venue is asking for $145 million.

It wants to build out the front plaza side and back of the campus, add an auditorium for 8,000 people, 10,000 square feet of event space, a roof garden and restaurants.

“The arts center has had the chance to really deliver its purpose,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips. “And so, when you feel that people are behind that and enjoying it, it just makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Read: 11 Central Florida projects up for millions of dollars in revenue

The task force will meet for the last time on Monday to give their final recommendations to county commissioners.

Below is the list of the 11 organizations:

Orange County Convention Center

Florida Citrus Sports

Amway Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

UCF Sports

Mennello Museum of American Art

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers

Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community

Orange County Regional History Center

Association to Preserve African American Society, History and Traditions

Orlando Urban Film Festival Foundation

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group