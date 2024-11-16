Local

Orange County Sheriff’s clock driver going 108 mph in a 45 mph zone

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office speeding (WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — “Jaw dropping” as one Orange County Sheriff described the speed one driver was clocked going Friday in Apopka.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office clocked a driver driving at 108 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

The incident took place on Rock Springs Road in Apopka.

OCSO did not release any more details about the incident, including if the driver was arrested or the time of day when it occurred.

Here is OCSO’s statement regarding the incident:

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

