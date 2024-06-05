Orange County Public Schools signs “School Justice Partnership Agreement” with local law enforcement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Ahead of the 2024-25 school year, Orange County Public Schools, 12 local law enforcement agencies, and the judicial system have signed the “School Justice Partnership Agreement.”

READ: Orange County School Board approves half-cent sales tax on November’s ballot

OCPS officials said the agreement is meant to lay out guidelines on handling student misconduct, “with an emphasis on finding alternatives to arrest for less serious offenses that do not pose a threat to school safety.”

OCPS’ goal is to further create a cohesive and fair approach when dealing with issues such as student misconduct, and school safety, between schools and law enforcement. They also want to be able to provide more efficient interventions and support services without complications.

READ: OCPS Superintendent details impact after implementation of school cell phone policy

“This collaboration with our law enforcement partners signifies a commitment to fostering a secure and nurturing environment within our schools. We will ensure that our academic programs are not only designed to educate but also to promote a culture of safety and positivity for all students,” said OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez.”

Orange County Judicial partners:

Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit

Office of the State Attorney Ninth Judicial Circuit

Office of the Public Defender Ninth Judicial Circuit

Orange County Clerk of Courts.

READ: Orange County School Board, Classroom Teachers Association votes to ratify ‘historic’ raise

Law Enforcement partners:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando Police Department

Apopka Police Department

Belle Isle Police Department

Eatonville Police Department

Edgewood Police Department

Maitland Police Department

Oakland Police Department

Ocoee Police Department

Windermere Police Department

Winter Park Police Department

Winter Garden Police Department

READ: OCPS Chief Communications Officer discusses half-cent sales tax on WDBO

OCPS officials also said the new policies must include steps that referrer students to mental health services as needed, and procedures for conducting behavioral threat assessments in accordance with the Office of Safe Schools guidelines.

Image courtesy: Orange County Public Schools Image courtesy: Orange County Public Schools (Image courtesy: Orange County Public Schools)

© 2024 Cox Media Group