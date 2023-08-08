Orange County Public Schools releases guidance on student pronouns, restroom rules

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is giving teachers specific guidance on how to address students who use preferred pronouns.

Some parents in Orange County received a robocall from the district about the policy Monday night.

OCPS released the information on its website before the start of the school year.

Watch: ‘Be a Mindleader’: AdventHealth program works to help improve youth mental health

It comes following an expansion to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law.

VIDEO: Members of African American History Standards Work Group say process was ‘rushed’ Members of African American History Standards Work Group say process was ‘rushed’

In the guidance, the district’s legal counsel advises teachers who are concerned about a student’s pronoun to just refer to them by the first or last name that’s in their roster or a nickname approved by a parent.

Watch: Last-minute changes made to OCPS cellphone policy ahead of new school year

It also states that schools are now required to punish students who enter the bathroom opposite of their sex at birth.

District employees and schools that do not comply with the law could be fined up to $10,000.

Watch: Clark Howard: Here’s how parents can help protect their children online

Channel 9 has ready out to OCPS for more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group