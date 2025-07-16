Orange County leaders want to negotiate with ICE on inmate detention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County will not cancel its contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but leaders say they will try to renegotiate with the agency.

The contract allows the federal government to house inmates at the county jail.

“Whatever that means in terms of having conversations with the federal government, we do not want to put ourselves in a position where we have negative consequences,” said Mayor Jerry Demings.

Demings says he would not allow jail staff to move inmates to the Everglades detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” under any circumstances. ICE has been doing that.

