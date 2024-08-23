Orange County District 1 commissioner race heads to a runoff election

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Canvassing Board has finalized the first unofficial results of the August Primary Election.

The results showed that the race for District 1 Commissioner was outside the requirement for a recount, with the top two candidates separated by two votes.

No candidate received more than 50% of the votes, which means the District 1 race will head to the November ballot.

The top two candidates, Austin Arthur and Nicole H. Wilson, will run in a runoff election.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office said that while reviewing all the ballots, including vote-by-mail ballots, Arthur gained 13 votes, and Wilson gained 10.

This brings Arthur’s total to 14,060 votes and Wilson’s total to 14,062.

The board will then audit the election and send the final results to the state.

