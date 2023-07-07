News

Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com and Daryl Matthews, WFTV.com

Video: Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer An Orange County deputy was fired this week after deputies said he was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. (Daryl Matthews, WFTV.com)

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com and Daryl Matthews, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was fired this week after deputies said he was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Juan Morales-Padilla, 44, who the department hired in September 2022, was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on July 5.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

He is accused of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Dashcam footage from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office shows a motorcyclist, identified by deputies as Morales-Padilla, drive across a median and around a car. The deputy flashes his patrol lights to pull over the motorcyclist, but the motorcyclist speeds off away from the deputy.

Read: Orlando police officer accused of reckless driving, fleeing traffic stop in patrol cruiser

“He made a bad choice. And, you know, things seem to have snowballed,” Lake County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Fred Jones said.

Lake County deputies said body camera footage later shows deputies taking Morales-Padilla into custody at his home.

“You know better,” the deputy is heard saying after asking Morales-Padilla if he worked in law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said Morales-Padilla was terminated, effective immediately.

Video: Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer An Orange County deputy was fired this week after deputies said he was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Read: Sheriff: Osceola County deputy arrested after aiding suspect accused of sexual contact with minor

“These are serious allegations, and I have been clear that there will be no tolerance for criminal behavior involving deputies,” Sheriff John Mina said. “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty.”

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details regarding Morales-Padilla’s arrest. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: Orange County deputy arrested for soliciting minor in sex crimes case, sheriff says

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Sarah Wilson

Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Sarah Wilson joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2018 as a digital producer after working as an award-winning newspaper reporter for nearly a decade in various communities across Central Florida.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!