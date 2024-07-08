News

Orange County deputies search for man after shooting in Rio Pinar neighborhood

By Geovany Dias, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

The sheriff’s office said it has identified one person of interest from the shooting.

Detectives said they still need to identify the man seen here.

Deputies said anyone who recognizes him and knows his name is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Person of interest (Orange County Sheriff's Office/Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Previous:

The Orange County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting case that happened early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened at a home on Sapphire Lane near the corner of Pimlico Street in the Rio Pinar Lakes area around 12:12 a.m.

OCSO said upon arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Read: Orlando police investigating shooting that injured 2 people

Channel 9 spoke with a resident of the home where the shooting happened, and he explained that there was a celebration for his sister, who was leaving the country. The resident said the gathering included several family members, women, and children.

The resident said an altercation broke out outside the home, ending with gunfire. The man said his friend was the one shot, but he did not know what led to the attack. According to the resident, the alleged gunman was brought to the event by another guest, and he did not know the person.

