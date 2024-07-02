Orange County deputies investigate vehicle break-ins at fire stations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three fire stations experienced vehicle burglaries over the past two days, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Sunday, deputies arrived at the Orange County Fire Rescue Station 34 on Winter Garden Vineland Road around 6:30 a.m. for vehicle break-ins.

Deputies said law enforcement also responded to OCFRD Station 44 on Reams Road for vehicle burglaries.

Then, on Monday, Orange County deputies arrived at OCFRD Station 33 on South Apopka Vineland Road for more vehicle burglaries.

The sheriff’s office has not determined any suspects or additional information in the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

