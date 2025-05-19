Local

Orange County deputies investigate deadly overnight shooting at apartment complex

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Orange County deputies investigate deadly overnight shooting at apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after a Sunday evening shooting at an Orange County apartment complex near Ocoee.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the 1200 block of Vizcaya Lake Road, not far from Central Florida Christian Academy.

First responders said a man in his 20s was found shot at one of the apartment buildings.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the parties involved are accounted for and there’s no threat to the public.

They have not yet said if anyone is under arrest.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

