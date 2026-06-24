Orange County deputies have person in custody after an hours-long standoff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An hours-long standoff ended overnight in Orange County.

6 a.m. update:

Deputies said a suspect was in a standoff with law enforcement for more than 10 hours.

Channel 9 was at the scene when the suspect came out of an apartment around 1 a.m.

It’s still unclear what led to the incident.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original Report:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a reported knife threat involving two brothers on Lee Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. on June 23 to the 1000 block of Lee Road.

Investigators said a man in his 50s reported that his brother, also in his 50s, threatened him with a knife.

Deputies remained on scene Tuesday afternoon as the investigation continued.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said no additional information was immediately available.

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