Orange County deputies are ticketing 100 people a month for going over 100 mph on the road

, Fla. — A super speeder law is now headed to the governor. The law aims to toughen penalties for people going over 100 miles per hour. House Bill 351 says exceeding the posted speed limit by 50 miles per hour or going over 100 miles per hour means a fine and/or jail time.

For a first offense, the penalty is 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500, or both.

For a second offense, within five years, that could mean a 6-month license suspension, a fine of up to $1,000, and/or 90 days in jail.

Sheriff John Mina is backing that bill. His agency alone is ticketing 100 people a month for going over 100 miles per hour. Telling WFTV, “There were nearly 2,500 deaths in Florida last year as a result of speeding or reckless driving, so that’s what we’re trying to deter, and when you’re going over 100 miles an hour, no one’s going to survive that crash, no one, not the driver and not the people you hit.”

Sheriff John Mina backed this legislation, which increased the penalties for those involved in street racing, street takeovers, or stunt driving last year.

But it didn’t stop a crowd from doing it just a few months after the law was passed, as the agency released video of a crowd at an Orange County intersection. The mob of at least 30 people was seen doing donuts in the middle of the road. One witness told deputies he was stopped at a red light when the crowd started attacking a Tesla and kicking in the windshield.

Adam Benouttas was arrested and identified as one of the primary “sliders,” performing dangerous stunt driving maneuvers, such as doughnuts, in the intersection during the event.

The sheriff says these events have decreased since the law was passed, and he hopes that dangerous driving will decrease too if this super speeder law passes. Mina said, “The old adage is you can’t outrun the radio, right? Eventually, we’re going to catch up to you. Most people who run from the police are going to get caught at some point, whether it’s that day or the next day or the next, but even if they do, that’s fine. We’ll find them. We will go to their house, we will impound their vehicle, we will seize their vehicle, and we will get them another day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group