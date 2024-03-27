Orange County commissioners move forward with Disney affordable housing project

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County will now send the plan to the Florida Department of Commerce and other state agencies for review and comments.

Those comments will be sent back to the county sometime in April for the next steps.

Walt Disney World Resort had the following statement:

“We are responding to Orange County leadership’s call to bring more positive change to our community and have a plan that will make a meaningful impact. We are pleased with tonight’s vote and look forward to continuing our efforts to bring affordable housing to Central Florida.” –Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs, Walt Disney World Resort

Original story:

Armed with signs and shirts to send a message, people on both sides of a Disney-backed affordable housing project packed Tuesday’s Orange County Commission meeting.

Commissioners are set to vote on whether to advance a plan to bring over 1,000 affordable homes to over 70 acres of land off Hartzog Road in Horizon West.

Disney is working with long-time housing developers, The Michaels Organization, to bring approximately 1,400 units of mixed-income housing to Orange County, more than 1,000 of which will be reserved as affordable.

If approved, those affordable homes will be built for people making between 50 and 100 percent of the median income.

According to 2023 HUD data, that means an Orange County family of two, making between $35,150 and $70,000 a year would qualify.

Supporters say the deal is too good to pass up. It includes green space, mixed housing, and two large amenity centers all built by Disney and the Michaels Organization at no cost to taxpayers.

“Far too many workers in District One are not able to live in the economies they sustain and the economies they support. Please open the doors to this development,” said Father Jose Rodriguez with the Alianza Center, who supports the project.

The community will be spread across more than 70 acres and be divided into six “neighborhoods,” each with a distinct feel.

Planning documents also show that the community will include a multimodal transportation hub on the south end of the property that will include vehicles on demand, ridesharing, and a charge station.

20 acres of open space will also surround the buildings, providing opportunities to bike, walk and enjoy fresh air.

Several Horizon West residents showed up to oppose the size of the development.

A total of 54 people split on the project showed up to public comment.

“You’re going to be dying in traffic and I just want to paint that picture as someone who actually lives here,” said District 1 resident Jerry Moser.

Other residents pointed to how the project would add 404 students to area schools, which some feel is too much.

Though the developers pointed out that Orange County Public Schools has determined that capacity will be “available” for the proposed project. Relief schools are in the pipeline before the first project units come online in 2026.

