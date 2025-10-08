Orange County Animal Services to Reduce Adoption Fee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) has announced that starting today, there will be reduced adoption fees as part of the division’s seventh annual “Furry Fall Festival.”

According to a press release, adoption fees “will be determined by a spin of the spooky ‘Waggin’ Wheel.’” The standard adoption fee will be set at $80 but by spinning the wheel, a potential new pet owner could see that fee drop by $5 or $10, even dropped completely.

Each dog, says OCAS, is spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption.

“We hate to see a decline in adoptions, rescue placements, and reclaims for our shelter pets,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “While grappling with that challenge, we still have stray pets arriving daily. We need our community’s support. We need families to adopt and to foster."

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can visit the Orange County Animal Services website. There, you can find information regarding upcoming adoption events and promotions, as well as fostering and other volunteer opportunities.

