‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ underway in Florida; crackdown on speeding and reckless driving

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week-long effort to get drivers to slow down is underway in Florida.

Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced on Monday the start of “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

Florida is one of five states participating in the annual program. The goal is to reduce the number of speed-related crashes and the number of traffic deaths.

“Operation Southern Slow Down represents our collective vision towards creating a safer, fatality-free future on our roadways – one that goes beyond our engineering countermeasures and addresses the driver behaviors, like speeding, that place all road users at risk,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “FDOT is proud to partner with Florida’s law enforcement agencies, as well as our neighboring states, to remind motorists that their actions have real, life-changing consequences and that we all play a role in creating a safer driving environment for everyone.”

FDOT said speeding contributes to nearly 10% of traffic fatalities in Florida, between 2019 and 2023. Data from FDOT shows young male drivers are at a higher risk, with 84% of speeding-related fatalities involving male drivers, between 16 to 25 years old.

“Operation Southern Slow Down” also highlights the importance of changing driver behavior. FDOT said educating the public on the dangers of speeding and promoting safer driving habits is crucial.

“Operation Southern Slowdown is a focused, collaborative effort to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers on driving behaviors that lead to fatal crashes, striving to one day experience zero fatalities on our roadways,” said Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Colonel Gary Howze II. “FHP is proud to work with our law enforcement and public safety partners across state lines to provide a safer driving environment for everyone.”

FDOT Safe Driving Tips:

Buckle up and ensure passengers wear safety belts.

Plan your route in advance on FL511.com and allow extra time for traffic.

Remain alert and always drive with caution,.

Put away all distractions, like cell phones, when you get behind the wheel.

Reduce speed in construction and school zones.

Be patient and maintain safe distances from other vehicles.

If you witness aggressive driving, contact law enforcement by dialing *FHP (*347) or 911.

