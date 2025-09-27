Local

Opening arguments for the trial of Daniel Stearns commenced

Daniel Stearns & Nancy Howery A 32-year-old Palm Bay was arrested in the shooting and dismemberment of a 44-year-old woman missing from Indian Harbour Beach, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. (Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge heard opening arguments today in the murder trial of Daniel Sterns, who is facing felony second-degree murder charges.

Sterns is accused of killing his girlfriend, 44-year-old Nancy Howery, during a fight in 2023.

Law enforcement alleges that Sterns shot Howery, then burned and buried her body.

