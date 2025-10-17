One dead after shed fire in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a shed they were in caught fire late Thursday afternoon, firefighters confirmed.

Osceola County crews responded to the fire on Orange Vista Boulevard around 6:30, just as they were getting a large scrapyard fire under control approximately three-quarters of a mile away.

It’s not known if the victim was a man or a woman.

Neighbors said they raced home after witnessing the black smoke in the sky. They said they didn’t know the people in the house as well as the others on the street but called the couple “nice.”

Firefighters said they turned the scene over to state investigators after the flames were extinguished to determine the cause.

