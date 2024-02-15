News

Officer pepper sprays ‘aggressive, violent’ student, 12, at Orlando school

Lake Nona Middle School People living in Lake Nona's Eagle Creek community are upset about proposed plans to rezone their neighborhood to a new middle school. (WFTV.com News Staff)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A school resource officer pepper sprayed and arrested a 12-year-old Lake Nona Middle School student Wednesday afternoon after that student hit the officer, the Orlando Police Department said.

Investigators said the student had become “verbally aggressive and physically violent” toward school staff and the SRO.

Police said the student struck the officer and removed the officer’s radio microphone.

They said the officer and school staff tried several times to de-escalate the situation, but the officer pepper sprayed the student to gain control of the student.

Police said the student was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

They said no one was physically injured in the altercation.

The student was arrested on the following charges: battery on a school employee, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, disruption of educational institution and depriving an officer of means of communication.

See a map of the school below:

