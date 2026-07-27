OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez to Retire After 2026-27 School Year

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Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez has announced she will retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year, concluding a 35-year career in education. Vazquez shared the decision with employees, families and community members, saying she remains focused on leading the district through the upcoming school year and ensuring a smooth transition.

Vazquez began her career as a classroom teacher and later served in several leadership roles within OCPS before becoming superintendent. The district said additional information about the superintendent transition process will be released at a later date.

“As I announce my retirement, my focus remains firmly on tomorrow,” Dr. Vazquez said. “This school year is filled with opportunities to strengthen student achievement, support our employees, deepen our partnerships with families, and continue building a district that prepares every student for a bright future.”

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