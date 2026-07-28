OCPS superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez announces retirement after 35 years

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez will retire at the conclusion of the 2026-27 school year, ending a 35-year career in education.

Vazquez announced her decision Monday in a letter to OCPS employees, students, families and community members.

“Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Vazquez said. “While I look forward to the next chapter, I remain fully committed to making this final school year one of our very best.”

Vazquez began her career as an elementary school teacher and reading and language arts resource teacher. She later served as an assistant principal, principal, area superintendent and chief academic officer.

She was promoted to deputy superintendent in 2018 before becoming superintendent of OCPS, which the district describes as the eighth-largest school system in the country.

Vazquez is the first Hispanic superintendent in OCPS history.

During her tenure, the district earned an “A” grade from the Florida Department of Education for three consecutive years. OCPS said nearly 80% of its schools earned an “A” or “B,” with no schools receiving a “D” or “F” during the past two years.

“As I announce my retirement, my focus remains firmly on tomorrow,” Vazquez said. “This school year is filled with opportunities to strengthen student achievement, support our employees, deepen our partnerships with families, and continue building a district that prepares every student for a bright future.”

The Orange County School Board and district will release additional information about the superintendent transition process at a later date.

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