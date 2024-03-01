Ocoee police respond to homicide investigation at busy strip mall

OCOEE, Fla. — Police in Ocoee responded to a deadly incident Friday morning at a busy strip mall.

10:30 a.m. update:

Ocoee police announced they have a suspect in custody.

Police confirmed a victim was killed in the parking lot near the Planet Fitness.

Police have asked the public to please remain clear of this area while they conduct a homicide investigation.

Detectives are actively working the scene of a homicide at Ocoee’s Planet Fitness parking lot area. Please stay out of the area. We have a suspect in custody. More information will be forthcoming. — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) March 1, 2024

9:35 a.m. update:

Ocoee police told Channel 9 that they are conducting a homicide investigation at a popular strip mall.

Officials said they are working on releasing additional details.

Several witnesses in the area told Channel 9 that a person was stabbed in the parking lot, but that has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Original report:

A heavy police presence was visible Friday morning at a popular strip mall in Ocoee.

Officers and detectives with Ocoee Police Department gathered at the business plaza at the corner of West Colonial Drive and Maguire Boulevard.

Channel 9 was near the police activity and saw yellow crime tapes stretched across a portion of the plaza.

Police appeared to be focusing near Planet Fitness, a gym located in the strip mall.

