Ocala woman who shot and killed neighbor to be sentenced Monday

Ocala woman who shot and killed neighbor to be sentenced Monday
OCALA, Fla. — Sentencing is scheduled Monday for a woman who killed her neighbor in Marion County.

A jury convicted Susan Lorincz of manslaughter in August.

Investigators say she shot Ajike Owens through the front door of her home.

Owens went to talk to Lorincz about a dispute involving her kids.

Court records show the public defender is asking for Lorincz to receive special treatment for a mental disorder and claims Owens provoked the attack.

But the Owens family wrote a note to the judge, saying in part, quote, “While the pain of losing Ajike will never go away, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan Lorincz the maximum penalty for her action.”

Lorincz could spend up to 30 years in prison.

Her sentencing is planned for 1:30 p.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

