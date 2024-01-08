Ocala police arrest man accused of deadly shooting at Paddock Mall

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department announced early Monday it has arrested the suspected gunman after a deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall.

Officials said Albert Shell Jr. is in police custody after weeks of searching for him.

The shooting happened just two days before Christmas as shoppers were inside the mall.

Shell is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Davis Barron and shooting another bystander in the leg.

The Ocala Police Department, in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service (Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force), has apprehended Albert Shell Jr., the murder suspect involved in the deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall that occurred on Dec. 23, 2023. pic.twitter.com/c15dzemijI — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) January 8, 2024

Ocala police shared a video on social media showing Shell’s arrest.

Police said they worked with the United States Marshals Service to make the arrest.

Ocala police are planning to hold a news conference Monday at 9:30 a.m. to share more details.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

