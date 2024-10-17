Local

No plans this weekend? WDBO has you covered.

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Get the fall vibes brewing during a spooky movie night

At Crescent Park on Friday at 6pm

Haunted mansion flyer

For more information, click here



If you’re a Swiftie, shake it off this weekend at Taylor Swift Night

At Helena Moderna Riviera on Friday at 6pm

Taylor Swift (Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Click here for more enchanted details



Sweat it out for a cause at the Race 2 Cure 5k

At the Oviedo Mall on Saturday at 7:45 am

Race 2 cure

Click here to learn how you can support the mission



Fun is just a sip away! Enjoy a night filled with beverage tasting at Drinks Along the Drive

At College Park on Saturday from 3-6pm

Drinks along the Drive flyer

To purchase tickets, click here


Explore mysteries and take part in hands on history activities this weekend at Sensory Sunday: Eerie Eola

At the History Center in Downtown Orlando on Sunday from Noon- 4pm

Eerie Eola

Click here for more haunting details



Kick off the start of a new week at the UCF Knights Women’s Soccer game Vs. Oklahoma

At UCF Soccer and Track Complex on Sunday at 12:30pm

UCF Womens Soccer

Score your tickets by clicking here

