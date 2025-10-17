NHC watching 2 areas for possible tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for potential tropical development, one south of Nova Scotia and another east of the Windward Islands.

The area south of Nova Scotia has a low 10% chance of development as it moves over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, but cooler waters outside this region may hinder further development.

Meanwhile, the area east of the Windward Islands, currently a disorganized cluster of showers and storms, may gradually develop into a tropical system as it moves westward.

Many global models suggest that a tropical system could form by the end of next week, just west of the Windward Islands.

The next name on the list for tropical storms is Melissa, indicating the potential for this system to become a named storm if it develops.

The National Hurricane Center will continue to monitor these areas closely as conditions evolve, with particular attention on the potential development near the Windward Islands.

