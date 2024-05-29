NHC tracking 3 tropical waves just days before the start of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin.

The areas of disturbances are being tracked days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

These are the first three tropical waves of the year and their formation is not out of the ordinary.

There is one tropical wave in the Caribbean, one near South America, and another just came off the coast of Africa.

So far, there are no signs of development in these.

Tropical waves are areas of disturbed weather that typically roll off the coast of Africa and head west, following the trade winds.

Each season, there are about 60 of them.

Eventually, some will develop into tropical storms and hurricanes.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the tropical waves and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

