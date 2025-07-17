Local

NFL linebacker dies at age 38

By Laurel Lee
By Laurel Lee

Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman passed away at the age of 38 after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

He had undergone multiple surgeries for treatment and leaves behind two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

“Bryan, people saw this enormous human being, but his heart was big as his body,” agent Sean Stellato told KPRC 2 in Houston.

“His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help with expenses raised over $88,000, with contributions from former teammates including J.J. Watt.

Braman played seven seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he made a significant impact by blocking a punt in the playoffs.

