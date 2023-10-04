New video shows boy, 11, allegedly shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice

APOPKA, Fla. — New video shows the moments leading up to a shooting in Apopka.

Police say an 11-year-old pulled the trigger of a gun after a football practice during an argument over chips.

Prosecutors are now figuring out how to handle that 11-year-old, who now faces an attempted murder charge.

They said he shot his 13-year-old teammates on Monday night at the Northwest Recreation Complex near Jason Dwelley Parkway as practice was letting out.

Police sent Channel 9 surveillance video of the shooting Tuesday.

Read: Police: Video shows boy, 11, shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice in Apopka

In it, you can see the boy grab the gun from his mother’s car, raise it and point it at another child who has his back turned to him.

Channel 9 has chosen to not show the moment the boy pulls the trigger.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said Tuesday that his office has not had the chance to decide how to hold the boy accountable for allegedly shooting his 13-year-old Pop Warner teammate in the back.

“I don’t think there’s a need to stack on charges on an 11-year-old child (who) has no criminal history,” Apopka police Chief Michael McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Read: Police: 11-year-old charged with shooting two 13-year-olds at youth football practice in Apopka

Witnesses told police the 13-year-old had been bullying the shooter and fighting with him over a bag of chips.

Surveillance video shows the parking lot where the 11-year-old ran to his mother’s car while being chased by the 13-year-old.

Instead of getting into the car, as she had expected, the younger boy grabbed her gun from an unlocked gun box under the front seat, police said.

They said he then ran after the 13-year-old who was walking away, shooting him in the back amid a crowd of teenagers.

The alleged shooter’s mother then ran around the car and grabbed him as he postures, corralling him into the back of her car and appearing emotional.

Kelvin Cobaris, a pastor, said the alleged shooter should have removed himself from the situation.

“We’ve got to teach them that conflict resolution (means you have to) sometimes to walk away,” he said. “The conflict is not so much where the kids are, because these kids were in a safe place. The conflict comes in making sure that we, at home, are instilling values.”

The second 13-year-old victim was hit in the elbow by the same bullet. Both victims are expected to fully recover.

The suspect is too young to be charged as an adult in Florida.

