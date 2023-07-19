New UCF study links vaping to gum disease, cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — New research shed light on the short and long-term effects of vaping.

A team at the University of Central Florida found there is an increased health risk including cavities, gum disease and cellular changes that could lead to cancer.

Dr. Claudia Andl is urging teens to take vaping more seriously, saying not enough research has been don on its long-term effects.

The study did find vaping creates chemical reactions in the mouth that can destroy good bacteria and lead to a variety of health complications.

The research states that while vaping-cancer link has been suspected for some time, it has been difficult to prove because cancer takes so long to develop and vaping has been a recent trend, especially among young people who may not develop cancer for years.

UCF also points to recent legislation passed to help keep vapes out of the hands of minors saying despite those efforts, it’s still a problem.

According to the FDA and CDC, 1 in 10 people under 18 use vapes, and a quarter of them use digital smoking devices daily.

