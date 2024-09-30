New system developing in Caribbean as soon-to-be Kirk strengthens in Atlantic

Local

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could become our next named storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

The low-pressure area has a 50% chance of development into a named system over the next seven days.

The storm system will slowly develop, and it’s too soon to know where it will go.

Impacts could happen anywhere on the Gulf Coast, including Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking Tropical Depression 12.

The storm could become Tropical Storm Kirk on Monday, and it is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.

Thankfully, the system is projected to stay in the middle of the Atlantic, and it is not a threat to anyone.

