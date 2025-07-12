New law makes spaceport facility bonds tax exempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody returned to Florida’s Space Coast to celebrate a new legislative victory.

She introduced the Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act, which has officially become law. The legislation, which passed as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, allows spaceports across the nation to access tax exempt private activity bonds for infrastructure development, treating them with the same financial advantages as seaports and airports.

“This is not just a win for the Space Coast, but I believe it is a win for our nation,” said Moody.

Rob Long, president and CEO of Space Florida, said, “When you look at it, it just gives us additional tools to work with the market and allow for private financing of spaceport expansion, enhancement and all the activities that go along with that. So it reduces the need in taxpayer dollars and things like that.”

Earlier this year, Moody also introduced the CAPE Canaveral Act, which seeks to relocate NASA’s headquarters to Florida’s Space Coast.

