New details emerge in Sumter County elementary school child abuse investigation 

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — More parents are speaking up after a teacher faces child abuse charges in Sumter County. WFTV is learning that the teacher at the center of a child abuse investigation involving special needs students at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School did not meet Florida licensing requirements.

Parents say they got a letter stating their current teacher was resigning and that a substitute would be taking over. In the letter that parents showed WFTV, it stated the teacher didn’t meet state licensing requirements.

Stephanie Arnott is facing two counts of cruelty toward a child. She’s since bonded out of jail. Parents say Arnott had only been in the district for about two weeks when their children came home with bruises.

“I’m at loss for words. Honestly, it’s very disgusting, disturbing,” said Caleb Osorio.

Osorio says his daughter, Everly, 5, came home from school last week telling him her teacher hurt her.

“My daughter was trying to tell me her teacher was hurting her. I thought maybe she was being clumsy because she falls a lot, maybe she was irritated at something, but looking back now, she was telling me the truth, that she was getting hurt in school,” said Osorio.

The Osorios shared a picture showing the bruises on Everly’s arm. The Osorios reached out after seeing WFTV’s story last night with mother Kimberly Smart, who says her son came home with injuries.

“I know there was bruises all up his arms and handprints on his arms,” said Smart.

An arrest report goes into detail as to what another teacher witnessed last Monday morning. It claims Stephanie Arnott was seen using both hands and forcefully turning a child’s head toward a TV in the classroom. Osorio says that it was his daughter.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words on how that can go on. You don’t expect that from a professional. I shouldn’t have to worry about my daughter going to school and ending up coming home with bruises all over harm, and whatnot,” said Osorio.

WFTV’s Scott Martin went to Arnott’s house to ask her about the child abuse claims. A man answered the door and stated the allegations were false. WFTV was asked to leave the property.

Osorio is warning parents to pay attention to what their kids are telling them.

“If you see something, speak, speak up,” said Osorio.

WFTV reached out to the district to ask about Arnott’s licensing and the letter parents got. We have not heard back.

