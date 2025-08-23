Local

New Court in the Works to Resolve Space Industry Liability Cases

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
SpaceX Falcon Heavy SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to launch GOES-U weather satellite from Florida’s Space Coast (NASA)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida is considering establishing a special court to handle disputes involving space-related businesses.

The proposed court would address cases involving companies with spacecraft or satellites in Earth’s orbit, aiming to resolve liability issues that may arise from potential satellite collisions.

This information was provided by Channel 9 partner, The Orlando Business Journal.

Space Florida is in the early stages of developing this court, which is intended to manage the growing complexities of space commerce.

