New Court in the Works to Resolve Space Industry Liability Cases

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida is considering establishing a special court to handle disputes involving space-related businesses.

The proposed court would address cases involving companies with spacecraft or satellites in Earth’s orbit, aiming to resolve liability issues that may arise from potential satellite collisions.

This information was provided by Channel 9 partner, The Orlando Business Journal.

Space Florida is in the early stages of developing this court, which is intended to manage the growing complexities of space commerce.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group