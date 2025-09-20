New bill aims to equip Florida educators for mass shooting situations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new bill proposed in Florida, House Bill 23, aims to require teachers to receive special training for handling mass casualty events, including recognizing warning signs of a mass shooting.

The legislation, introduced by State Representative Dan Daley, seeks to equip teachers with the skills needed to identify immediate crises and respond effectively during such emergencies.

Daley, an alumnus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, proposed the bill to enhance school safety measures.

House Bill 23 is part of a broader effort to improve school safety in Florida by ensuring that educators are prepared for potential threats.

