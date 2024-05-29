Near-record highs expected Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to be very hot on Wednesday.

Our area will see near-record highs in the mid-to upper-90s.

We will stay mainly dry on Wednesday, with only a 10% chance of seeing scattered rain.

By the weekend, our highs will be in the mid-90s on Thursday and the upper 80s.

Our next best chance of seeing rain will be Friday.

Tropics are thankfully quiet as we prepare for the start of hurricane season on Saturday.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin.

So far, there are no signs of development in these areas.

