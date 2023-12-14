NBA suspends Warriors center Draymond Green indefinitely after another on court incident

Phoenix, AZ — Four-time NBA champion, Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green, has been ejected for a third time this season after smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Following this, the NBA has decided to suspend Draymond indefinitely while they discuss his punishment moving forward.

These ejections are not anything new to Draymond. This is Greens second suspension this season, after being ejected for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a game back in November. For that, Green was suspended five games.

With his latest early game exit, Green now has 18 ejections in his career, which is the most of any active player in the NBA and second all-time. The record (29) is held by Rasheed Wallace.

Below are two of the most recent incidents leading to Draymond Green’s suspensions:

Wails on Nurkic (2023)



Maybe the worst part of this one was his explanation…



“I was swinging to sell the call” pic.twitter.com/r4K2WkN0Mk — Frank Michael Smith (@frankmikesmith) December 13, 2023

