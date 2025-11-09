Nature Can Be Funny

Now in its 10th year, the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards have announced the 2025 finalists.

The awards, founded in 2015, are aimed at using the power of humor to promote wildlife and habitat conservation.

This year’s selection of photographs was chosen from almost 10,000 entries from amateurs and professionals alike.

A few highlights include a flying squirrel, an elephant playing peek-a-boo and a lemur yoga instructor.

Winners will be announced in London on December 9th.

To view all of this year’s finalists, visit the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards Gallery.

