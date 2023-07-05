News

National education organization will hold a “Freedom to Learn” rally Wednesday in Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, national and local educators and state officials plan to rally outside the Orange County Convention Center.

The rally will kick off this week’s National Education Association’s Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly, where more than 6,000 educators will be in Orlando to discuss issues impacting educators nationwide.

At today’s rally, named “Freedom to Learn,” the organizations will bring attention to banning books and what they call the politicizing of public education.

The rally will be held Wednesday in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, starting at 9 a.m.

