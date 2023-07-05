National education organization will hold a “Freedom to Learn” rally Wednesday in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday morning, national and local educators and state officials plan to rally outside the Orange County Convention Center.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The rally will kick off this week’s National Education Association’s Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly, where more than 6,000 educators will be in Orlando to discuss issues impacting educators nationwide.

Read: Group gathers at Lake Eola to voice concerns over books banned in schools

At today’s rally, named “Freedom to Learn,” the organizations will bring attention to banning books and what they call the politicizing of public education.

Read: Librarians train to defend intellectual freedom and fight book bans at Chicago conference

The rally will be held Wednesday in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center, 9800 International Drive, starting at 9 a.m.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group