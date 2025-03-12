NASA, SpaceX Crew-10 launch prompts sonic boom advisory in Central Florida

KANNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — People in Central Florida could hear a mysterious “boom” Wednesday night.

NASA and SpaceX crews are preparing to send the next crewed mission to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX Crew-10 launch is planned for Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch window will open at 7:48 p.m., with another opportunity at 7:26 p.m. on Thursday.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft used for this launch has previously flowed NASA astronauts to the ISS for the Crew-3, Crew-5, and Crew-7 missions.

After the launch, SpaceX will attempt to launch the first state booster back on the ground at its landing site at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX said residents in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties could hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

After reaching the space station, Crew-10 will be greeted by the other astronauts aboard the ISS.

