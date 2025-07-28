NASA sees over 3,000 employees exit through voluntary separation program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA reported that more than 3,000 employees have opted for early retirement or resigned via its voluntary separation scheme, which ended on Friday night.

The program supports NASA’s effort to optimize operations, leaving approximately 14,000 civil servants at the agency. This number might still fluctuate as NASA adjusts its workforce.

NASA has reiterated that safety continues to be a priority despite workforce reductions. Nevertheless, hundreds of employees have raised concerns that these cuts might affect upcoming astronaut missions.

The voluntary separation program aims to reduce the workforce by letting employees leave voluntarily. This initiative is part of NASA’s broader effort to streamline operations and concentrate resources on core priorities.

Although the precise effects on future missions are not specified, employee concerns point to possible difficulties NASA might encounter in sticking to its mission timeline and safety requirements.

