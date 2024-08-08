NASA could ask SpaceX to help Boeing spacecraft astronauts return from space station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA is delaying the launch of SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft scheduled to launch Crew-9′s astronauts may be used to bring back astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, according to reports.

The two astronauts have been in orbit for seven weeks longer than planned after technical issues with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

Crew-9 mission launch from the Kennedy Space Center was initially being planned for mid-August.

SpaceX’s Crew-9 launch is now targeted for Sept. 24 at the earliest.

Currently, scientists are working to determine if Starliner is safe to bring them home.

NASA officials plan to share more details at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday during a media briefing.

