Multiple Central Florida counties experiencing 911 outages

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake, Marion and Osceola counties are experiencing technical issues that are affecting 911 services.

All of these counties say text-to-911 is still functioning, but cellphone and landline calls are experiencing issues.

Crews are working to restore the phone systems. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

WFTV is checking with surrounding counties to see if any others are experiencing outages.

