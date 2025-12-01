Local

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Port Orange crash

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred at the intersection of Dunlawton Avenue and Nova Road in Port Orange on Sunday afternoon.

The motorbike rider, who was wearing a helmet, sustained significant injuries and was transported to Halifax Hospital. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained at the scene.

The identities of the drivers involved have not been released as the investigation is still active.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as POPD investigates.

POPD is urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact them.

