Mother, boyfriend indicted for allegedly torturing child to death

By WFTV.com News Staff
Andre Walker/ Kimberley Mills (WFTV)
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A grand Jury in Lake County has indicted Andre Walker and Kimberley Mills on charges of aggravated child abuse and murder in the killing of 10-year-old Xavier Williams.

Both Mills and her boyfriend, Walker, were accused of torturing Xavier from December 2024 to March 2025, according to the indictment.

Mills and Walker each received two counts of aggravated child abuse with aggravated battery and aggravated child abuse with malicious punishment, while also receiving an indictment for first-degree murder.

