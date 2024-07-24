News

Most of Central Florida to see triple-digit heat index Wednesday

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Most of Central Florida to see triple-digit heat index Wednesday Central Florida will be very hot on Wednesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot on Wednesday.

Our area will see a heat index, or feels like temperature, over 100 degrees.

Central Florida will have a 40% chance of seeing scattered storms Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.

The chance of afternoon storms will be slightly higher this weekend.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

