Most of Central Florida to see triple-digit heat index Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very hot on Wednesday.
Our area will see a heat index, or feels like temperature, over 100 degrees.
Central Florida will have a 40% chance of seeing scattered storms Wednesday afternoon.
High temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the rest of the week.
The chance of afternoon storms will be slightly higher this weekend.
Channel 9 meteorologists are also monitoring the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.
