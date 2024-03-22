Morning soaker followed by on-and-off showers Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers will need to use extra caution due to the wet roads on Friday morning.

A storm system is moving through our area and bringing a lot of rain to our area.

We’re seeing a wet and soggy start to the day that could impact your morning commute.

The big storms should break up later in the morning, but on-and-off rain chances will stick around for the rest of the day.

Future wind gusts for Friday

There’s even a chance for isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening.

It will be breezy, cloudy, and cooler between the showers.

We will warm back up to the 80s on Saturday, with a few more pop-up showers to plan around.

Watch the lightning risk as well on Saturday.

Sunday will be drier and cooler.

Beach conditions also do not look the best for Friday.

Our coast will see strong winds, rip currents, higher waves and rough boating.

